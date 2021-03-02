Dr. Brent Roussin to give COVID-19 update for Manitoba at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's top doctor will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, a day after a two-day tally of two more deaths and 135 new confirmed cases were announced.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CBC Manitoba will live stream it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

In addition to the new cases announced on Monday, the province's test-positivity rate jumped to 5.1 per cent from 4.4 per cent on Saturday.

The rate in Winnipeg also increased, going up to 4.3 per cent from four per cent.

The total number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 dropped slightly. The number on Monday was 141, down from 142 on Saturday.

The province has reported a total of 270 confirmed cases of more infectious coronavirus variants.