4 more deaths, 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday

There are 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and four new deaths on Sunday, according to a provincial news release.

That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 54.

Two of the latest deaths — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s — are linked to the outbreak at Winnipeg's Parkview Place.

That's the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the province with 17 deaths to date.

The two other deaths are a man in his 50s and a a woman in her 80s.

Of the new cases, 110 are in the Winnipeg health region, 30 are in the Southern Health region, 10 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, seven are in the Northern health region and four are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are 2,053 active cases, while 2,142 people have recovered from the virus.

Public health officials are warning that a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at a funeral in Norway House on Tuesday while they were infectious, but didn't have symptoms.

People who were at the funeral should self-monitor for symptoms and, if they do develop, should self-isolate and seek testing.

Public health officials are reaching out to close contacts directly.

Record hospitalizations for second consecutive day

There are 77 people in hospital, with 15 in intensive care, setting a new record for the province for the second day in a row. The day before, there were 65 people in hospital with 10 people in intensive care.

Officials say 2,362 COVID-19 tests were completed on Friday and an additional 2,252 on Saturday. The current five-day test positivity rate is 6.9 per cent.

On Saturday, Manitoba announced 153 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths related to the illness, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 50.

Meanwhile, the outbreaks at St. Boniface Hospital are growing.

Thirty-one people linked to the outbreaks — 22 patients and nine workers — have now tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the hospital said in a statement on its website on Saturday night.

One patient died after contracting the virus, the hospital reported.

On Wednesday — the last time the hospital gave an update on the situation — 11 patients and five staff had tested positive.

There are outbreaks in three units — B5, E5 and E6.

