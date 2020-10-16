2 more deaths, 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in Manitoba

Two more people have died and there are 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday, according to a provincial news release.

The deaths of a man and a woman from Winnipeg, who are both in their 70s, bring the toll in the province to 40. They both had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 25 are in the Winnipeg health region, nine are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, six are in the Southern Health region, two are in the Northern health region and two are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are 29 people in hospital, including six people in intensive care.

Four school exposures

The province is warning about four more school exposures in Winnipeg.

A person who may have been infectious was in the Grade 6 cohort at South Pointe School on Oct. 9, according to a letter from the Winnipeg Health region to parents.

The province says close contacts connected to the case have been identified and told to self-isolate.

South Pointe School is working closely with public health officials and following their recommendations, the letter to parents says.

Officials don't think the infection was acquired at school.

The following schools also have possible exposures, but the risk is considered low and there are no close contacts:

Machray School (320 Mountain Ave.) Oct. 8 and 9

Technical Vocational High School (1555 Wall St.) Oct. 7-9

Windsor Park Collegiate (1015 Cottonwood Rd.) Oct. 8 and 9

Meanwhile, there was a possible exposure at a gym in West St. Paul, Man.

Public health officials say anyone who went to Overtime Fitness at 4-997 Kapelus Dr. on Oct. 3 between 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., or on Oct. 5 between 6:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., should self-monitor for symptoms.

On Saturday, 85 new cases of the virus were reported, including 68 in the Winnipeg health region.

The province also warned that anyone who travelled in a Blueline Taxi — described as a four-door Toyota Prius — on Oct. 3 to 9, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, should self-monitor for symptoms.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority later said that a driver tested positive for COVID-19 and that the company provides transportation services to the health authority, driving clients to COVID-19 testing sites and adult day programs.

Starting on Monday, there will be new tougher rules for Winnipeg and several surrounding municipalities, as the region is struggling with the worst COVID-19 surge in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic.

The rules, which are effective for two weeks as of Monday, will limit gatherings in the Winnipeg area to a maximum of five and force some businesses, such as bars and beverage rooms, to close.

