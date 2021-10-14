107 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday

Manitoba public health officials say there are 107 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday were a man in his 40s from the Southern Health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern, and a woman in her 50s from the Northern Health Region, also linked to an unspecified variant of concern, says a news release from the province.

This brings the number of people who have died in Manitoba from COVID-19 to 1,226.

There are 45 new cases in the Northern Health Region, 23 in the Southern Health region, 21 in the Winnipeg health region, 10 in the Prairie Mountain Health region and eight in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Of the new cases, 60 were in people who weren't vaccinated, eight were in people only partly vaccinated and 39 were in people who are fully vaccinated, according to the province's online dashboard.

There are 93 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 17 in intensive care.

The current five-day test positivity rate for Manitoba is 3.8 per cent, while in Winnipeg it is 1.5 per cent.