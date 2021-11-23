4 more deaths, 129 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba reports 129 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths, the province's online dashboard says.

Two of the deaths are from the Southern Health region, one is in the Prairie Mountain Health region and one is in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The highest number of new cases are in the Winnipeg area, which has 42. There are also 35 in the Southern Health region, 34 in the Northern Health Region, 17 in the Prairie Mountain Health region and one in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The total number of deaths caused by the disease is now 1,296, including 269 linked to more contagious coronavirus variants. There are currently 1,523 active cases of COVID-19 and 64,133 people have recovered.

The provincial test positivity rate rose from 5.7 per cent on Monday to 5.9 per cent on Tuesday. In Winnipeg, the rate was 2.9 per cent on Monday, the last time the data was updated.

The dashboard says 1,729 COVID-19 tests were done on Monday.

There are 154 Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19, up two from Monday.

There are now 99 patients in intensive care units in the province, 25 of them COVID-19 patients. Manitoba's pre-pandemic baseline capacity was 72 ICU beds.

A total of 107 of the 154 COVID-19 patients in hospital have active infections, and of those 55 hadn't received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, five were partly vaccinated and 47 are fully vaccinated.

Among the 19 people in ICU who still have active COVID-19 infections (six of the 25 people in ICU no longer have active COVID-19), 15 hadn't received a single dose and four were fully vaccinated.

Variant, school cases jump

There are 345 more COVID-19 cases now linked to highly contagious coronavirus variants since the variant dashboard was last updated on Friday.

Of those, all but one are linked to variants that have not yet been specified. There is one new case linked to the delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2.

As of Tuesday, 585 variant of concern cases are considered active.

There are are also 142 more COVID-19 cases linked to schools, the province said on the school-age dashboard.

There have been 1,346 COVID-19 cases since school started in September, up from 1,204 when the dashboard was last updated on Friday.

Of the cases, 1,150 are among students and 196 are in staff members.

There are 326 schools with one or more cases of COVID-19, and cohorts from eight schools are currently in remote learning.