COVID-19 hospitalizations up 30, 3 deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba is reporting 30 more patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday and three new deaths from the illness on the province's online data dashboard.

There are now 436 patients in hospital with COVID-19 — up from 406 on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care has increased two, from 21 to 23.

Two of the deaths are in the Winnipeg health region and one is in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba is now 1,703.

There were 210 new lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday. That number is a believed to be significantly lower than actual new cases because the province limits access to PCR testing and doesn't track rapid test results.

There are 76 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, 48 in the Northern Health Region, 37 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 25 in the Interlake-Eastern health region and 24 in the Southern Health region.

