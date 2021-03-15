77 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday, no deaths

Manitoba is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths from the illness, a provincial news release says.

Of the new cases, 43 are in the Winnipeg health region. There are also 27 cases in the Northern Health region, five cases in the Southern Health region, and one case each in the Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain health regions.

Another 11 screened or sequenced cases stemming from the more contagious coronavirus variants have also been identified, the province said Tuesday.

Of the newly identified variant cases, seven are in the Winnipeg health region, three are in the Southern Health region and one is in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The newly announced cases involving coronavirus variants are not included in the province's daily total of new COVID-19 cases. Variant numbers are announced after a variant has been identified through screening or sequencing, which means they involve COVID-19 cases that were previously reported.

The total number of variant of concern cases in Manitoba is now 250.

The majority of those cases that have been categorized — 199 — are the B117 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K.. Another 14 involve the B1351 variant, first seen in South Africa. There are another 37 variant cases that have yet been categorized.

On Monday, the province said there were 259 total cases of variants, but said that was due to a data processing error.

Manitoba's test positivity rate is now 4.3 per cent, up from 4.2 per cent on Monday. Winnipeg's rate is up to 3.5 per cent, from 3.3 the day before.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba is up to 150 on Tuesday, from 149 on Monday. That includes 31 patients in intensive care units.

The province now has 1,197 active cases of COVID-19, and 31,921 people have recovered from the illness. There have been 934 deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic.

Labs completed 1,163 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

The latest update comes after the province announced Monday that 136 cases of the more contagious coronavirus variants of concern had been identified in Manitoba.

The province also said Monday it is pausing the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on people under the age of 55 out of an abundance of caution, citing safety concerns.

The change comes following reports out of Europe of very rare instances of blood clots in some immunized patients — notably among younger women who received the AstraZeneca vaccine.