81 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials announced 81 new COVID-19 cases — the majority of them in the north and Winnipeg area — and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The provincial test positivity rate decreased to 4.6 per cent, down from 5.3 per cent on Tuesday.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 also dropped from 142 on Tuesday to 138 Wednesday. Twenty-seven patients are in intensive care, up from 25 on Tuesday.

The news comes as members of Manitoba's vaccine task force announced they will pause expanding vaccine eligibility criteria as appointment capacity has reached its limit. For now, anyone 65 and older, and First Nations 45 and older, remain eligible.

So far, over 146,000 vaccine doses have been doled out, or 9.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans over the age of 18.

Outbreaks have been declared at the Grace Hospital's unit 3 South, CN Rail located at 821 Lagimodiere Blvd., and MD Practice Solutions of Manitoba Inc at 100-204 Fort St.

There are no new confirmed cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants of concern, leaving the total to date at 77.

Of the new cases announced Wednesday, 37 were identified in the Northern Health Region and 35 in the Winnipeg Health Region. Another four cases were found in Prairie Mountain Health, three in Southern Health and two in Interlake-Eastern Health regions.

There have been over 31,400 cases since the pandemic began just over a year ago, and 1,261 of those cases remain active.

Testing sites did 2,458 tests on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 569,000.

To date, 929 Manitobans have died due to COVID-19, most of them over the age of 80.