1 new death, 98 more COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba reports 98 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one new death, a provincial news release said.

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region has died, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 929.

Of the new cases, more than half — 57 — are in the Winnipeg area. There are also 31 cases in the Northern health region, four in the Prairie Mountain Health region and three each in the Southern and Interlake Eastern health regions.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 5.3 per cent, up from 5.2 per cent on Monday. In Winnipeg, that rate is 3.9 per cent, up from 3.7 per cent on Monday.

There are now 142 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Manitoba, up four since Monday. That includes 25 people in intensive care.

There are 1,247 active cases and 31,335 people have recovered from COVID-19, the release said.

There are no new confirmed cases of coronavirus variants of concern.

This update comes as Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced Manitoba won't be moving down into orange-level pandemic restrictions after spending more than four months in the red zone.

The decision came because of feedback from Manitobans, as well as concerns about rising numbers of more transmissible coronavirus variants, and the need to maintain stability in the health-care system, the province said in a news release.

Some changes are coming on Friday, though. Limits on outdoor gatherings, weddings and funerals will go from 10 to 25 people, and maximum capacity for retail stores will increase from 250 to 500 people, although stores may not exceed 50 per cent capacity.

On Monday, Roussin announced students, staff and teachers at four more Winnipeg schools were exposed to more contagious coronavirus variants.

He also announced 66 more cases of COVID-19 and a death.

