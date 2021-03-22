COVID-19 update to come at 12:30 p.m. as cases, test positivity rise in Manitoba

Manitoba's chief public health officer is scheduled to share the latest on the coronavirus today as cases rise and the provincial vaccination campaign continues to gain momentum.

Dr. Brent Roussin will deliver a COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC News will live stream the announcement here, on CBC Gem, and on Facebook and Twitter.

The announcement comes after 90 new cases and seven deaths were reported on Sunday.

The seven-day average for daily reported cases has crept up to the mid-80s after dipping to the low 50s earlier this month.

Test positivity has gradually increased as well: in early March, it dropped to three per cent for all of Manitoba and just above two per cent in Winnipeg. As of Sunday, Winnipeg's rate was up to 3.6 per cent and Manitoba's sat at five per cent.

Despite those increases, hospitalizations have declined overall from about 180 at the beginning of the month to just over 130 over the weekend. Experts say there's generally a lag of a few weeks between when cases and test positivity rise and when hospital numbers may increase.

There remain concerns about an increase in contagious coronavirus variants in Manitoba as well.

As of this weekend, there have been 76 confirmed cases of variants. Four out of every five such cases are the B117 variant originally detected in the U.K. The rest are the B1351 variant first identified in South Africa.

So far, nearly 8.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The criteria has changed numerous times this month as the federal government upped vaccine shipments to Manitoba. As of March 3, Manitobans 89 and older, and First Nations 69 and older, were eligible. As of this weekend, anyone 67 and older, or First Nations 47 and older, now qualify.

Those who are eligible can book an appointment at vaccination supersites or pop-up clinics online or by calling 1-844-626-8222. More information about eligibility is available on the province's website.

COVID-19 has killed 927 Manitobans.