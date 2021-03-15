111 new COVID-19 cases as Manitoba sees another bump in coronavirus variants

Manitoba reports 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants on Tuesday, a news release says.

Thirteen cases of the more contagious B117 variant originally detected in the U.K. have been identified, as well as one case of the B1351 variant first seen in South Africa. They are all in the Winnipeg health region.

The province has now identified 55 variant of concern cases in the province, with 32 of the cases announced in the last two days.

The province nearly doubled the number of more contagious coronavirus variant cases on Monday, when 18 cases of the more contagious B117 variant were announced. One was in the Interlake and 17 were in Winnipeg.

Many of the cases are linked to travel or close contacts, but some have no known origin, public health officials have said.

As of Monday, 19 were considered active. CBC News has reached out to the province for an up-to-date number.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said last week that all COVID-19 test samples dating back to early February will be screened for the B117 variant and the B1351 variant.

Jump in daily cases

Of the new cases, most — 71 — are in the Northern Health Region.

There are 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region, five in the Southern Health region, three in the Prairie Mountain Health region and one in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

That's the most cases reported in one day since Feb. 18.

No deaths were reported, leaving the death toll due to COVID-19 at 917 in Manitoba.

The test positivity rate is creeping up again, at 5.2 per cent in Manitoba and 3.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 remains at 151, while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units is down to 22.

There were 1,515 COVID-19 tests done on Monday, bringing the total number completed to 552,738.

There are 989 active cases and 30,997 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The data was made public later than usual on Tuesday due to a technical problem.

Possible exposure in Steinbach

Public health officials are warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure in Steinbach last week.

The exposure happened on Friday morning until about 1 p.m. at Wilson Court, 301 Kroeker Ave., the news release says.

Anyone who's experiencing symptoms should isolate immediately and get tested. Anyone with questions can call Health Links for more information.

Meanwhile, vaccine appointments are now open to anyone 75 and older and First Nations people 55 and older.