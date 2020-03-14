4 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Manitoba, chief provincial public health officer says

All four cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba have now been confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab, Manitoba Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference on Saturday morning.

The province is holding daily news briefings on the coronavirus until further notice.

No new cases were announced Saturday morning.

The province announced its first three presumptive cases of COVID-19 on March 12. A fourth case was announced on March 13. Cases are considered presumptive until they are confirmed by the national lab.

Here's everything Manitobans need to know about the coronavirus on March 14.