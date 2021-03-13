4 deaths, 94 more cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday

Four people have died and Manitoba has 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a provincial news release says.

Of the new cases, just under half — 45 — are in the Northern Health region.

There are 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region, 10 in the Southern Health region, seven in the Prairie Mountain Health region and three in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Three of the deaths reported Saturday are from the Winnipeg Health region, including a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Place Personal Care Home, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.

A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region also died.

This update comes after Manitoba announced 104 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The last time daily case numbers were above 100 was on Feb. 18, when 139 cases were announced.

Health officials also announced another confirmed case of the B117 coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom. The case is in the Winnipeg region and is related to travel.

