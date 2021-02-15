No COVID-19 update in Manitoba Monday due to holiday

There will be no update on COVID-19 data in Manitoba Monday, the province says.

Due to the Louis Riel Day holiday, the Manitoba government will not be releasing a COVID-19 bulletin Monday. The data will be included in Tuesday's update though, the province said in a news release Sunday.

Last weekend, six more Manitobans died from COVID-19, pushing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 871.

Meanwhile, 180 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province last weekend. As of Sunday, the total number of known active cases was 1,619 — though health officials have said that number may be inflated due to a backlog in data entry.

Though results still need to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, seven probable cases of the B117 virus varant — a strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the United Kingdom — have been reported in Pauingassi First Nation, a fly-in community just over 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Manitoba reported its first case of the B117 variant last Tuesday, but public health officials are unsure if the cases are related at this time.

As of Sunday, the five-day test-positivity rate was 5.2 per cent for all of Manitoba, and 3.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

There were 226 Manitobans in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 26 patients in the intensive care unit.

Another 1,580 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Manitoba Saturday, pushing the total done since early February 2020 to 500,840.

Some testing sites are closed Monday due to Louis Riel Day, but many are still operating.

Some of the testing sites open Monday are on reduced hours, however, so anyone in need of a COVID-19 test should visit the province's website beforehand.