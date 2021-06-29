2 straight days of no deaths and 61 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba

There are 61 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths to report in Manitoba for the second consecutive day, a provincial news release says.

The Winnipeg health region has 29 new cases, the Northern Health Region has 15, Southern Health has 11, Interlake-Eastern has six and there are no new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are now 1,408 active cases of COVID-19, down from more than 4,000 active cases at the beginning of the month.

Just over half of the active cases — 832 — are connected to more contagious coronavirus variants, the province's online variant dashboard says.

The bulk of them — 610 — are the B.1.1.7, or alpha variant, first discovered in the U.K. There are seven active cases of the B.617.2 or delta variant, which is believed to be even more contagious than other variants of concern.

As of Tuesday, 53,550 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rose slightly to 6.3 per cent, from 6.2 per cent on Monday. In Winnipeg, the rate held steady at 5.8 per cent.

On Monday, 1,040 COVID-19 tests were done in Manitoba.

There are now 181 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the province said, down 13 from the day before.

Of those, 49 patients are in intensive care units in Manitoba. There are also 10 Manitobans in ICUs in Ontario.

Winnipeg outbreaks over

Outbreaks at Seven Oaks General Hospital 3U4-7 and at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre in Winnipeg are now over.

There have been a number of exposures to COVID-19 on flights in and out of Winnipeg in June. The province has posted all of the details on its website.

As of Tuesday, 73.2 per cent of Manitobans age 12 or older have a first vaccine dose, the province's vaccination dashboard says, while 39.8 per cent have two doses.

It's the second day in a row when no COVID-19 deaths have been announced, with yesterday being the first time in a month that no deaths were reported. To date, 1,139 Manitobans have died of COVID-19.

The province also reported 61 new cases on Monday, the lowest daily case number since early April.

Even so, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin warned Manitobans to be cautious because COVID-19 still poses a threat.