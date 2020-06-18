1 of 2 new COVID-19 cases visited Winnipeg Home Depot, Walmart last week

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases identified in the province to 308.

The new cases — a woman and a man from Winnipeg, both in their 40s — are household contacts, and the initial case is related to international travel, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference.

That person was self-isolating at home after returning to Canada from Europe.

The other case was out in public before they started showing symptoms of the illness, and was at the Home Depot on Bishop Grandin Boulevard on June 12 between 8 and 9 a.m., and Walmart on Kenaston Boulevard on June 13 between 6 and 7 p.m.

Roussin said the risk of transmission is "extremely low" because the person was asymptomatic and the stores had physical distancing policies.

"[It] certainly reminds us that this virus is still present, and the importance of those physical distancing measures that were in place during these visits," he said.

Roussin said anyone who was at either location and has symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested for the illness and stay home.

He said people self-isolating after travel should avoid contact with everyone — even people they live with.

"You shouldn't really have close contact with those at home. And if you do, then those people should essentially be self-isolating," he said.

"We don't necessarily know what occurred [with the two new cases], but ideally, if you're self-isolating at home, you should really not have any close contact with anyone else."

There are currently eight active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

As of Thursday, there is no one in hospital with COVID-19 in the province. Seven people in Manitoba have died from the illness caused by the new coronavirus, and 293 have recovered.

There were 828 tests for COVID-19 done in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 55,743, Roussin said.

The two new cases announced on Wednesday are also household contacts of each other, Roussin said. Those cases are likely linked to community spread, since public health officials haven't been able to find a link to travel or exposure to a known case of COVID-19, he said.

Roussin said health officials also didn't find any significant possible community exposures from those cases.