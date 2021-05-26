Record-setting trend of COVID-19 ICU admissions in Manitoba continues as 109 patients announced

Manitoba marked a third consecutive day of record intensive care admissions on Tuesday, with more than 100 seriously ill COVID-19 patients now spread out in Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

There are 109 Manitoba COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, up two from the record set on Monday. That includes 72 in Manitoba, 36 transferred to hospitals in Ontario and one sent to Saskatchewan, an online Shared Health update said.

Of those, seven COVID patients were admitted to local ICUs in a 24-hour period ending at noon on Monday, continuing an unprecedented trend that has seen admission numbers well above normal, Shared Health says.

Three COVID-19 patients were transported to Ontario on Monday for ongoing care, while two were sent back to Manitoba from Ontario, according to Shared Health.

Fifteen of Manitoba's current ICU patients are under the age of 40.

The province is also reporting 232 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths from the illness on Tuesday, two of which are linked to the highly transmissible B117 coronavirus variant, a provincial news release said.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, the majority are in the Winnipeg health region, which posted 168 new infections. There are also 36 new cases in the Southern Health region, 13 in the Northern Health Region, 10 in the Interlake-Eastern health region and five in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There have now been 51,316 COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,333 are considered active.

All three deaths were in the Winnipeg area, including a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s.

That brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province to 1,056.

A total of 305 Manitobans are hospitalized with COVID-19, down by three from the day before.

The province also reported 598 newly identified cases of more contagious coronavirus variants, Manitoba's online variant dashboard says. There are 2,594 active cases across the province involving variants of concern.

On Monday, 2,396 COVID-19 tests were done in Manitoba.

Hospital outbreaks declared

The province announced a number of COVID-19 outbreaks in hospital units on Tuesday.

In Winnipeg, there are outbreaks in the GD4 unit at Health Sciences Centre and in Unit 3 South at Grace Hospital. In Dauphin, the surgery unit of the health centre also has an outbreak.

The province also declared an outbreak at Beacon Hill Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

There were a number of potential COVID-19 exposures on board various Winnipeg Transit routes from late in May. A full list of those exposures can be found on the province's website.

The latest update comes after the province reported 303 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. However, officials said due to technical issues, Monday's case total was an undercount.