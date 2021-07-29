Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Breaking

2 deaths, 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba Thursday

Manitoba is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the illness, a Thursday provincial news release says.
CBC News ·
A health-care worker administers a COVID-19 test. Manitoba has now reported more than 57,500 cases of the illness since the start of the pandemic. (Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press)

Manitoba is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the illness, a Thursday provincial news release says.

The five-day test provincial test positivity rate has dropped to 2.1 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent Wednesday.

The latest update comes after the province reported three deaths and 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now