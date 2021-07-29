2 deaths, 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba Thursday
Manitoba is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the illness, a Thursday provincial news release says.
The five-day test provincial test positivity rate has dropped to 2.1 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent Wednesday.
The latest update comes after the province reported three deaths and 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
