Public health officials to give update on COVID-19 in Manitoba

Public health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba at a news conference Monday afternoon, after 12 days without a case reported in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer of Manitoba Shared Health, will speak at 1 p.m.

Manitoba hit its 12th straight day without a new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, leaving the total number of cases identified in the province at 325, the province said.

On Friday, four of those cases were considered active. The number of active cases in the province, as well as testing data, will be updated Monday afternoon.