Manitoba is moving out of code red for the first time in seven months.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, announced Friday that Manitoba is moving to the orange or restricted level of its pandemic response system.

"Manitobans worked hard and made sacrifices to make this happen," Atwal said, reporting 85 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday.

Winnipeg went to the red, or critical, level of the province's pandemic response system on Nov. 2, and was followed by the rest of the province on Nov. 12, as officials struggled to control a rising tide of cases.

On Nov. 12, the province announced 474 new cases and nine deaths and the seven-day average daily case count was 373.

As of Friday, the seven-day average is 100, the lowest since April 8, when it was 89. The highest seven-day average of the 15-month pandemic was 482, on May 22.

Friday's daily count of new cases saw the numbers fall back below the 100 after two days of being above that century mark.

The death is a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern. The total number of deaths of Manitobans linked to COVID-19 is now 1,135, including 143 related to variants of concern.

Of the 85 cases, the Winnipeg health region has 53. The Interlake-Eastern health region has 10, the Southern Health region has nine, the Northern Health Region has eight and the Prairie Mountain Health region has five.

The daily caseload isn't the only statistic that has gone down.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 5.9 per cent provincially (down from 6.4 on Thursday) and 6.5 per cent in Winnipeg (down from 6.7).

The number of Manitobans in hospital due to COVID-19 has sunk below the 200 mark for the first time since early May. There are currently 197 being treated, which includes 66 patients in ICUs: 54 in Manitoba, 11 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

Hospitalization numbers have been steadily dropping throughout the week. Friday saw a decline of 15 from Thursday, which in turn had fallen 10 from Wednesday.

There were 258 Manitobans in hospital a week ago.

Manitoba reported 67 newly identified cases of more infectious coronavirus variants on its provincial variant dashboard, while recoveries from variant infections improved by 52. For the first time in months, the number of active cases related to variants has dropped below 1,000.

There are currently 963 people who are considered to have active variant cases.

Restrictions loosen Saturday

Work is underway to develop essential-care partner and visitor guidelines for acute care and long-term care facilities under the new code orange status, Atwal said.

The change from red to orange is reflected in what the next public health orders allow, he said.

As a result of surpassing a target of 70 per cent of Manitobans with one dose and 25 per cent with two, the provincial government announced it will loosen some restrictions in a new round of public health orders that become effective 12:01 a.m. on June 26.

As of Friday, 72.2 per cent of Manitobans age 12 or older have a first vaccine dose, according to the province's vaccination dashboard, while 32.9 per cent have two doses.

The newest orders are set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 2. They allow expanded freedoms for fully vaccinated people, increased gathering sizes, and some types of businesses to reopen at limited capacity for the first time in nearly seven weeks.

They also allow numerous indoor and outdoor activities to resume.

The next target date in the province's reopening plan is the Terry Fox Day long weekend in August. That's when officials aim to have at least 75 per cent of eligible people immunized with a first dose and 50 per cent with a second dose.

If the province reaches that goal, capacity limits on businesses are expected to increase to 50 per cent.

If the goal of 80 per cent of Manitobans with one dose and 75 per cent with two doses is met by Labour Day, the third phase of reopening will take place.

Friday was also the first day that all Manitobans became eligible for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — as long as at least 28 days have passed since the first shot.