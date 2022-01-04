Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Breaking

1,757 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba reports 1,757 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on the provincial coronavirus data dashboard.
A person receives a COVID-19 test from a health-care worker. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Manitoba reports 1,757 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on the provincial coronavirus data dashboard on Tuesday.

Most of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, with 1,350.

There are also 152 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 122 in the Southern Health region, 73 in the Prairie Mountain Health region and 60 in the Northern Health Region.

There have been 1,400 deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba. There are 17,076 active cases and 68,787 people have recovered from the virus, the dashboard says.

A total of 251 people are in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19, up from 228 on Monday, with 32 of them in intensive care units.

