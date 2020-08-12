5 more deaths, 101 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba on Sunday

There are 101 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, and five more people have died, according to a news release issued by the province on Sunday.

That brings the total number of people who have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus to 683.

The new deaths include a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region.

Two are connected with existing outbreaks, including a woman in her 80s from the Lions Housing Centre's Personal Care Home and a woman in her 90s from the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg.

A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region and a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg also died, but aren't connected with any known outbreaks, according to the release.

Of the new cases, more than half — 64 — are in the Winnipeg health region. There are 12 cases in both the Southern Health and Northern health regions, eight in the Prairie Mountain Health region and five in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Although numbers of positive tests are lower than they were last month, the test numbers are also down.

On Saturday, only 995 COVID-19 tests were completed, while at the same time last month, 2,913 tests had been done.

Outbreak over in The Pas

The five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the number of tests that come back positive — is up slightly to 10.5 per cent provincially. In Winnipeg, the rate is 11.3 per cent.

Hospitalizations are up slightly with 339 people in total who have tested positive. Of those, 244 are considered infectious, while 95 are no longer contagious, but still require care.

There are 41 patients in ICU in total, with 34 who have active cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the province reported 327 new cases and 11 deaths, following a two-day hiatus during New Year.

That works out to about 163 cases per day.

Elsewhere, an outbreak has been declared over at the St. Anthony's General Hospital in the acute care inpatient unit in The Pas.