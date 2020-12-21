11 more deaths, 327 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba over 2-day break

There are 327 more cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths reported in Manitoba on Saturday following a two-day hiatus due to New Years.

That brings the total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus to 678, according to the province's dashboard.

The last time provincial COVID-19 data was provided was New Years Eve.

On that day, the acting deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Jazz Atwal, announced six more people had died from the illness and 187 more had been infected.

