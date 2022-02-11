Manitoba reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths as hospital numbers drop slightly
Manitoba reports four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday and 656 people in hospital with the illness, down slightly from Thursday.
There are 656 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, down by five, including 41 in intensive care units, a decrease of one.
ICU patients with COVID-19 make up 40 per cent of the patients receiving critical care in Manitoba right now. In total, there are 101 people in ICUs in Manitoba receiving care for COVID-19 and other conditions.
