Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Manitoba vaccine implementation task force, will give the latest COVID-19 numbers and take media questions at 12:30 p.m.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here and on social media.

Before the news conference, health officials are giving more details about the province's vaccine rollout plans.

On Tuesday, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced that a confirmed case of the coronavirus variant first documented in the U.K., which is believed to be much more contagious, had been found in Manitoba.

That news came the same day Roussin and Premier Brian Pallister announced that public health orders will be relaxed even further. Museums, indoor rinks, restaurants, gyms and places of worship can reopen Friday with limited capacity.

Services like tattoo parlours and nail salons will also be able to open with reduced capacity and enhanced satinitization and personal protective equipment requirements.

There were 75 new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday, the fourth day in a row that Manitoba has had double-digit case tallies.