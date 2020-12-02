14 more COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, including man in his 20s

There are 14 more deaths, including a man from the Winnipeg Health region in his 20s, and 383 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday, according to a provincial news release.

That brings the total number of deaths related to the virus to 395.

The man in his 20s and a woman in the same age bracket whose death was announced Saturday are the second-youngest people in Manitoba to die from the illness, after the death of a boy under the age of 10 last week.

Over half of the deaths announced Sunday are related to outbreaks at personal care homes, including:

A man in his 60s from Charleswood Care Centre.

A man in his 70s at Kin Place Personal Care Home.

A woman in her 80s from Woodhaven Manor.

Two women in their 80s from Park Manor Care Home.

A woman in her 90s from Holy Family Home.

A woman in her 90s from St. Norbert Personal Care Home.

A man in his 90s from Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home.

A man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre has also died.

Four others also died, including a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg, a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, a woman in her 70s from Winnipeg and a man in his 80s from Winnipeg.

This update comes after the province reported a record number of deaths the day previous.

More than 240 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Manitoba in November, and there have now been 84 in the first six days of December alone.

Of the new cases reported, 272 are in Winnipeg, 36 are in the Northern Health region, 36 are in the Southern Health region, 22 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region and 17 are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

9,195 people have recovered from the virus to date. Active cases are listed as 9,216, but this may be overstated due to a backlog in designating active cases as recovered.

There are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 43 people in intensive care. Those numbers are down slightly from Saturday when there were 349 people in hospital, including 51 in intensive care.

Manitoba's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate — a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is 13.6 per cent, up slightly from 13.1 per cent on Saturday. In Winnipeg, the rate jumped from 14.1 per cent to 14.4 per cent.

The province says 2,231 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 371,453.

