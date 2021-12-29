Manitoba public health officials to give COVID-19 update after days of record-high case numbers

Manitoba public health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the province after multiple record-high daily case counts over the past week, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

CBC News will live stream the 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET) news conference here and on CBC Gem.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, will speak alongside Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force.

The update comes after the province reported a record-high 825 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday, topping the previous pandemic records set on Christmas Day (785) and Christmas Eve (742).

Roussin has previously said the case counts could be underrepresenting the true number of Manitoba's COVID-19 infections due to lengthy lines at test sites, extended waits for results and people using rapid tests at home.

Just over a week after Manitoba introduced capacity restrictions to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases, Roussin and Premier Heather Stefanson announced the restrictions would tighten slightly on Tuesday.

The updated restrictions mean gatherings must not exceed 50 per cent of the usual capacity of the space, or 250 people, whichever is less. Just before Christmas, gathering restrictions were slightly more relaxed for people who are vaccinated — they were set at 50 per cent but with no capacity limit.

The restrictions affect all indoor and outdoor gatherings, including religious gatherings, cultural events, theatres, restaurants, museums and art galleries, sporting and recreational facilities, gyms, and indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events.

The province is also requiring restaurants and licensed premises to end the sale of liquor at 10 p.m.

The restrictions will expire on Jan. 11, 2022.