28 more deaths, 524 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba over Christmas break

There were 524 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 28 more people died over the last three days, according to a provincial news release issued on Sunday.

That brings the total number of deaths linked to the coronavirus to 645.

A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region is among those deaths.

Most of the deaths — 19 — are linked to outbreaks at personal care homes, including four people from Convalescent Home in Winnipeg, two men and a woman from Poseidon Care Centre, and two women from St. Norbert Personal Care Home.

Of the new cases, nearly half — 245 — are in the Winnipeg health region. In addition, 101 are in the Northern health region, 96 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 58 are in the Southern health region and 24 are in the Prairie Mountain health region.

In another development, the number of people in hospital and intensive care with COVID-19 were down slightly on Sunday.

There are now 341 people in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19, the release said. Of those, 252 are still considered infectious, while 89 are no longer contagious but still require care.

There are also 35 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in intensive care, including 31 whose cases are considered active and four who are no longer infectious, the release said.

The update comes after a three-day holiday hiatus where no data was released by the province.

At the last update on Christmas Eve, there were 244 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and 12 more people died from the illness.