478 cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths identified in Manitoba over 3 days

Manitoba reports 478 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths over the last three days.

There were 163 cases on Saturday, 163 cases on Sunday and 152 cases on Monday, the province said in a news release.

The Winnipeg health region had the highest number of new cases over the last three days, with 160, and the Southern Health region had 120 new cases.

The Northern Health Region had 118 new cases over three days, while the Prairie Mountain Health region had 45 new cases and the Interlake-Eastern health region had 35.

More than half of the deaths reported over the last three days are in the Southern Health region, where the COVID-19 vaccine uptake is lowest in the province.

There were four deaths reported Saturday: a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and a man and a woman in their 80s from the Southern Health region.

On Sunday, three more deaths were reported: a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and two men in their 80s and 90s from the Southern Health region.

The death of a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region was reported on Monday.

There have now been 1,353 deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba. There are 1,700 active cases of COVID-19.

No additional cases of the B.1.1.529 omicron variant have been reported. The total number of omicron cases in the province remains at five.

To date, 66,926 people have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Monday, 142 Manitobans are hospitalized with COVID-19, holding steady from Friday, including 34 in intensive care, down one.

Among those in hospital with active COVID-19, 55 are unvaccinated, 31 are fully vaccinated and four are partly vaccinated.

When looking at those in ICU with active COVID-19, 24 are unvaccinated, one is fully vaccinated and one is partly vaccinated.

The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 5.7 per cent, the same as it was before the weekend. The rate in Winnipeg is 3.7 per cent.

On Sunday, 2,510 COVID-19 tests were done.

School outbreak

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Grade 5 class of Assiniboine School in Winnipeg.

The school has been moved to the orange or restricted level of the province's pandemic response system.

A number of outbreaks have been declared over:

Portage District General Hospital, rehab unit.

Grace Hospital, 4 North surgery unit.

Seven Oaks General Hospital, 4 unit 8-12, geri-rehab unit.

Selkirk Regional Health Centre, medical unit.

Arborg Personal Care Home.

As of Monday, 83.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78 per cent are fully vaccinated, the province says.

The province has administered 42,693 first doses to children age five to 11, which is 34.1 per cent of children in the age group.