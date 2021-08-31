34 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba has 34 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday, the provincial COVID-19 website says.

There are 13 cases in the Winnipeg health region, 11 in the Southern Health region, five in Interlake-Eastern health region, three in the Northern Health Region and two in the Prairie Mountain Health region, the Manitoba COVID-19 data page says.

There are currently 483 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 57,038 people have recovered. There are still 1,189 deaths linked to COVID-19, including 191 due to variants of concern.

The province's five-day test positivity rate remains steady at three per cent.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers, although figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

No information about the Winnipeg test positivity rate is provided on the COVID-19 data site. It was 1.6 per cent on Monday.

The online data dashboard says there are 63 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, down two from Monday. Of those, 18 are in intensive care.

The province also confirmed 39 more cases are linked to highly transmissible coronavirus variants, the online variant dashboard says, in the first update of that data since Friday.

They are all unspecified variants.