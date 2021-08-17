24 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death in Manitoba Tuesday

Manitoba has 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday, the provincial COVID-19 website says.

There are 12 cases in the Winnipeg health region, six in the Southern Health region, three in the Interlake-Eastern health region, three in the Northern Health Region and none in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are currently 565 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 56,318 people have recovered. There are now 1,188 deaths linked to COVID-19, including 191 due to variants of concern.

The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is holding steady at 1.8 per cent.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers, although figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

As a result, no information about the person who died or the Winnipeg test positivity rate is available. It was 1.4 per cent on Monday.

The online data dashboard says there are 67 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, down by two from the day before. Of those, 13 are in intensive care, up by one from Monday.

The province also identified 39 more cases linked to highly transmissible coronavirus variants, according to the online variant dashboard, which was last updated Friday.

The number of cases identified as linked to unspecified variants decreased by 15 on Tuesday, while the number of cases associated with the delta variant, or B.1.617.2, increased by 39, suggesting some cases may have been reclassified.

Delta is currently the dominant variant, a provincial spokesperson said in an email on Monday.

There are now nine deaths linked to delta, the variant dashboard says.

There are also five new alpha, or B.1.1.7 cases and one new case of AY.3, a delta sublineage often referred to as "delta plus."

AY.3, which was previously only present in the Interlake-Eastern health region, is now in the Southern Health region as well. Three of the five cases are close contacts of known cases.

The dashboard says 1,183 COVID-19 tests were done on Monday.