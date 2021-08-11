36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

Manitoba's COVID-19 website shows 36 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There are 13 new cases in the Southern Health region, 12 in the Winnipeg health region, 10 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, one in the Prairie Mountain Health region and none in the Northern Health Region.

The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 2.9 per cent, up from 2.7 on Tuesday.

There are 583 active cases and 56,157 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences nor sends news releases on Wednesdays, although case numbers are available from Monday to Friday on the online dashboard. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

As a result, no information about the Winnipeg test positivity rate is available. It was at 1.8 per cent on Monday.

The number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started dropped by one on the dashboard to 1,183. The province periodically removes deaths from its tally as data is corrected.

That total includes 188 deaths due to variants of concern.

There are 77 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease from 81 the day before, the online data dashboard says. Of those, 13 are in intensive care, down by one.

The dashboard says 1,866 COVID-19 tests were done on Tuesday.

The province also identified 12 more cases as being linked to more contagious variants, the online variant dashboard says.

There are currently 130 active cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the alpha variant, and 71 active cases of the B.1.617.2 or delta variant, as well as one active case of a sublineage of delta called AY.3. There are 120 active cases of unspecified variants.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 inched up very slightly from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 80.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have one dose of the vaccine and 73.2 have two. Both statistics are up by 0.1 of a percentage point.