1 new death, 181 more COVID-19 cases in Manitoba over last 2 days

Manitoba reports 181 more COVID-19 cases and one death over the past two days, a provincial news release says.

There was no COVID-19 update on Good Friday.

Of the new cases, most of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region — 87 — and the Northern health region — 70. There are also 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, four in the Southern Health region and one in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region has died, the news release said.

That brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 938.

There are now 142 COVID-19 patients in hospital, down by six from Thursday. That includes 29 people in intensive care.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is now 4.4 per cent, up from 3.9 per cent on Thursday. In Winnipeg, that rate rose to four per cent, up from 3.6 per cent.

There have now been 34,352 COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba, including 32,162 considered recovered, the release said. Another 1,252 cases are still deemed active.

There were 1,465 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba since Thursday.

Outbreaks, exposures announced

There were a number of possible COVID-19 exposures on Manitoba flights last month, including one linked to a more contagious coronavirus variant.

Passengers in rows 11 to 17 on board Air Canada flight 265 on March 29 between Toronto and Winnipeg may have been exposed to a variant of concern.

Passengers in those affected seats are considered a close contact and are at risk of exposure, the province says. Close contacts are required to quarantine fro 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms.

Passengers on the flights but not in the affected seats should still self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if they develop.

More information on other affected flights is listed on the province's website.

Three outbreaks were announced on Saturday, including two in Winnipeg.

Those include Meadowood Manor Personal Care Home and Lions Personal Care Home.

An outbreak was also declared at St. Anthony's Hospital Psychiatric Unit in The Pas.

This update comes after 59 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, as well as the deaths of two women in their 40s.

One of the women was from the Northern Health Region while the other was from the Southern Health region, a provincial news release said.

There will be no COVID-19 update on Easter Sunday, the province says. There will still be regular COVID-19 news releases and web updates on Monday, along with a vaccine update news release on Monday.

The province's next COVID-19 media briefing is Tuesday, when Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin is scheduled to speak.