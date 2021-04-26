210 new COVID-19 cases, 1 variant-linked death reported in Manitoba on Monday

Manitoba is reporting 210 new cases of COVID-19 and one death linked to a more contagious coronavirus variant, the province said in a news release Monday.

Most of the new COVID-19 cases announced Monday were in the Winnipeg health region, which posted 157 new infections. There are also 19 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 15 in the Northern Health Region, 12 in the Interlake-Eastern health region and seven in the Southern Health region.

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region marks the third person to die of a coronavirus variant of concern. Her case is linked to the B117 variant, which was first identified in the U.K.

This latest update comes after the province saw 259 new cases on Sunday and 276 cases on Saturday.

