3 deaths, 276 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba on Saturday

Manitoba is reporting 276 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Saturday, a provincial news release says.

Most of the new COVID-19 cases announced Saturday were in the Winnipeg health region, which posted 183 new infections.

There are also 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 27 in Southern Health, 21 in Northern Health and 11 in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The total number of more contagious coronavirus variant cases in Manitoba shot up by 108, bringing the total number to 1,309, according to the province's online dashboard. Of those, 558 are considered active.

The bulk of the active cases involve the B117 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K. There is also one active case of the P1 variant, which has become associated with Brazil.

The latest update comes after the total number of more contagious coronavirus variant cases in the province jumped by 300 on Friday, including a P1 case in Winnipeg with no known source.

Public health officials also announced two deaths Friday — one of which is linked to a variant — along with 181 new cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, public health officials also identified three at-risk neighbourhoods in Winnipeg where anyone 18 or older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

