112 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, possible variant exposures on Winnipeg Transit

Manitoba reports 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths, a provincial news release says.

The province is warning the public of possible exposures to a more contagious coronavirus variant on Winnipeg Transit earlier this month.

The public may have been exposed to the B117 coronavirus variant first found in the U.K. on the following routes:

Blueline Route:

April 2 from 3:30 p.m. at Graham Avenue and Fort Street to 4 p.m. at the Chancellor Blueline Station.

Route 15:

April 3 from 1:30 p.m. at Mackenzie Street and Boyd Avenue to 1:45 p.m. at Portage Avenue and Donald Street.

April 3 from 4:30 p.m. at Ellice Avenue and Empress Street to 5:10 p.m. at Mackenzie Street and Boyd Avenue.

Route 17:

April 6 from 9:10 a.m. at McGregor Street and Boyd Avenue to 9:30 a.m. at Graham Avenue and Fort Street.

Of the new cases, most — 65 — are in the Winnipeg health region, the province said in a news release.

There are also 27 new cases in the Northern health Region, nine in the Prairie Mountain Health region, seven in the Interlake-Eastern health region and four in the Southern Health region.

There are now 136 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, down by five since Saturday. Of those, 31 people are in intensive care, down by one.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate increased to 5.9 per cent, up from 5.7 per cent on Saturday. In Winnipeg, the rate jumped to 5.7 per cent, up from 5.2.

Sunday's update comes after the province announced 135 new cases on Saturday, along with possible exposures to a more contagious coronavirus variant at two Winnipeg stores earlier this month.

People may have been exposed to the B117 coronavirus variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., at the Costco at 1499 Regent Ave. on April 1, between 2 and 3 p.m., and at the No Frills grocery store at 1500 Plessis Rd. between 2:30 and 4 p.m., the release says.

On Saturday, the province reported a total of 412 cases involving coronavirus variants of concern, up from 376 reported on Friday.