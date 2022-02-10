3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba as hospitalizations drop by 19

Three more people in Manitoba have died after getting COVID-19, while hospitalizations of people with the illness went down 19, the province's online coronavirus dashboard says Thursday.

The update brings the total number of people with COVID-19 in hospital in Manitoba to 661, including 42 in intensive care units — down one since Wednesday.

Two of the people who died were from the Prairie Mountain Health region and one was from the Winnipeg health region, the dashboard says. The latest deaths bring the total number reported in the province to 1,616.

More details about the people who died, including their age and sex, is expected in the province's next COVID-19 news release on Friday.

The province also reported 570 cases of COVID-19, though health officials have repeatedly said that number is a significant undercount of the true number of infections and does not include positive results on rapid tests.

Manitoba has also significantly restricted access to PCR testing at provincial sites.

Of the new known cases, more than one-third are in the Northern Health Region, which reported 221 infections.

There are also 171 new known cases in the Winnipeg health region, 72 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 65 in the Southern Health region and 41 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, the dashboard says.

Manitoba's test positivity rate has dropped to 23.2 per cent, down from 24.8 per cent on Wednesday. The province did 1,583 more PCR tests on Wednesday.

The update comes two days after new public health orders came into effect in Manitoba, allowing bigger private gatherings and higher capacity limits in public spaces for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Based on the previous six weeks of COVID-19 data in Manitoba, people who aren't fully vaccinated against the illness are four times more likely to be hospitalized with it than people who have been immunized, the province says on its website.

They're also seven times more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit and nine times more likely to die if they get infected, the website says.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief public health officer, said the new orders will stay put for two weeks.