Health officials to give COVID-19 update after Manitoba request for federal help to deal with ICU crunch

Health officials will give an update on COVID-19 and vaccines in Manitoba this morning, days after the provincial government asked the federal government for help dealing with mounting pressure on intensive care units.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force, will speak at a news conference starting at 11:30 a.m. CBC News will live stream it here and on Facebook.

Over the weekend, the province asked the federal government for 15 to 30 intensive care unit nurses for approximately six weeks, the province said in a statement sent Monday afternoon.

The federal government is expected to respond to the request by the end of the week.

Premier Heather Stefanson said Tuesday the request was an interim measure to address a shortage of beds.

She dodged questions about whether tougher restrictions are coming in light of rising cases and hospitalizations across the province.

Instead, she urged people to get vaccinated and said the province is enforcing the current measures.

As of midnight Monday, there were 103 patients in intensive care units across Manitoba. That includes patients receiving both COVID and non-COVID care.

That's 31 more patients than the province's critical care program's baseline capacity before the pandemic, which was 72 patients.

There were 164 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday.