COVID-19 update to come Wednesday afternoon from Manitoba health officials

Public health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday afternoon, a day after the province broke another fourth-wave record for new cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine task force, will speak at a news conference over Zoom at 12:30 CT. CBC News will live stream it here.

On Tuesday, Manitoba reported 185 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the illness.

The provincial test positivity rate also continued to climb Tuesday, rising to six per cent.

Earlier this week, the province also broke its fourth-wave record for hospitalizations, with 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday.

Of the cases reported Tuesday, 74 were in the Southern Health region, 66 were in the Winnipeg health region, 21 were in the Northern Health Region, 17 were in the Interlake-Eastern health region and seven were in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Cases in schools were also up, with an additional 110 reported since Thursday.