Dr. Brent Roussin to give update on COVID-19 in Manitoba at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's chief public health officer will give an update on COVID-19 in the province at a news conference this afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC News will live stream the news conference here and on social media.

Premier Brian Pallister said Manitobans can expect further easing of pandemic restrictions this week after the province passed another vaccination milestone tied to reopening plans on Tuesday.

The second phase of reopenings is tied to reaching at least 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50 per cent with two doses by the August long weekend.

Manitoba passed the latter target a week ago and the former on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, 76.3 per cent of Manitobans age 12 and up had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.9 per cent had two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 63 new COVID-19 cases and one death add to Manitoba's online dashboard on Sunday.