91 new COVID-19 cases, possible exposures to coronavirus variant of concern reported in Manitoba

There are 91 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and three more people have died after getting the illness, the province says in a news release.

No new cases of any coronavirus variants of concern were reported on Thursday, but several exposures last weekend to a probable case of the B117 variant first identified in the U.K. were announced.

Those possible public exposures happened on the following dates and locations:

March 5 – Silver Heights Restaurant at 2169 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg from 5 to 7 p.m.

March 6 – Chicken Chef Restaurant at Unicity Mall, 3770 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg from 5 to 7 p.m.

March 6 – Garden City Hairstylists in the Garden City Shopping Centre at #143-2305 McPhillips St. in Winnipeg from noon to 12:30 p.m.

More than half of the new cases — 50 — are in the Northern Health Region, the release says. There are also 31 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, while the remaining new infections are split between the Southern Health region (with seven cases), the Prairie Mountain Health region (with two) and the Interlake-Eastern health region (with one).

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dropped slightly to 3.7 per cent, down from 3.8. In Winnipeg, that rate also dropped to 2.7 per cent, from 2.9.

More to come