COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. follows 2 days of low daily case numbers in Manitoba

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba at 12:30 p.m., following two days of double-digit daily case counts.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here and on social media.

Manitoba saw its lowest case counts in months over the weekend, with 80 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday and 82 cases reported on Saturday.

These were the lowest daily case counts since mid-October.

Last week, provincial officials said they were considered relaxing COVID-19 restrictions further to allow restaurants, tattoo parlours, gyms, nail salons and libraries to reopen with limited capacity.

They also are considering allowing places of worship to reopen, increasing capacity for weddings and letting the film industry and photographers resume work.

Manitobans will likely see a draft of the restrictions on Tuesday, with the new rules to come into effect on Feb. 13.