Health minister, Dr. Joss Reimer to give update on COVID-19 numbers this afternoon

Health Minister Heather Stefanson and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the province's vaccine implementation task force, will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba today.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here and on social media starting at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Health officials revealed their plans for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to more Manitobans at a technical briefing Wednesday morning.

Stefanson and Reimer are expected to answer questions about the rollout during the news conference.

This will be Stefanson's first news conference since taking over part of the health portfolio earlier this month. She is splitting duties with Audrey Gordon, minister of the newly created Department of Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery.

Five more deaths and 94 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday.

The Winnipeg area had the most new cases Tuesday, while the Interlake-Eastern health region reported zero new cases.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the province revealed the task force hierarchy of command and the number of people involved, and explained the roles and operations of the task force and its subgroups, during another technical briefing with reporters.

The province also announced Tuesday that, starting Friday, a 14-day quarantine will be mandatory for anyone entering Manitoba.