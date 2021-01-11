COVID-19 update coming from Manitoba health officials Monday afternoon

Public health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba this afternoon.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, will speak at a news conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT.

The first vaccinations of long-term care home residents in the province started Monday morning, says the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, which tweeted out photos from Extendicare Oakview Place.

Way to go Margaret! Thank you for being our first!! <a href="https://t.co/QAFblyPlp4">pic.twitter.com/QAFblyPlp4</a> —@WinnipegRHA

Last week, code red restrictions were extended until at least Jan. 22, with public health officials expecting cases to spike after the holidays.

The province announced 151 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus on Sunday.

That brought the number of cases identified in Manitoba to 26,317 COVID-19 cases detected in Manitoba, including 20,850 considered recovered and 4,792 still deemed active, though provincial officials have said that number is inflated because of a data entry backlog.

Over the weekend, the Manitoba government expanded the COVID-19 immunization eligibility criteria to include some home care workers, and outlined its plans to establish a supersite in Brandon.