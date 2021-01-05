COVID-19 briefing pushed later after cabinet shuffle announced

An update on COVID-19 in Manitoba is scheduled for this afternoon, albeit at a later time.

The daily COVID-19 update has been pushed to 3:30 p.m., after the province said Premier Brian Pallister will announce his new cabinet at 11 a.m. and speak with the media at 1 p.m.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will answer questions from reporters and give the daily case counts.

On Monday, health officials announced that five more Manitobans had died and there were 118 new reported cases of COVID-19. That brought the total number of Manitobans who have died from the virus to 688.

The current public health orders, which put strict limits on Manitobans' activities, including banning the sale of non-essential items and forbidding gatherings in homes, are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Though that's only days away, chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday it was still too early to tell whether the code red restrictions could be loosened or not.

"We're starting to see our case numbers coming down, and while our restrictions are due for review, we need to ensure that this is not the time that we relax our efforts against this virus," Roussin said during a news conference, his first public appearance since before the winter holidays.

He noted that the test positivity rates, hospitalizations and ICU numbers are still quite high even though daily case counts have been lower in recent weeks.