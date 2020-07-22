2 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnipeg, province says

Manitoba public health officials have identified two new cases of COVID-19 in Winnipeg as of Wednesday morning.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region are the latest cases, provincial health officials said in a news bulletin.

Public health officials are investigating these cases and will release more information, including any risks to the public, as needed, the bulletin says.

Officials also warn people in rows 22 to 28 on Air Canada Flight AC 265 from Toronto to Winnipeg on July 26 and passengers on Air Canada Flight AC 873 from Frankfurt to Toronto (rows unknown) may have been exposed to COVID-19.

People who were passengers on the Frankfurt flight and in the affected rows of the Toronto-Winnipeg flight are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms.

Signage at the Winnipeg airport indicates rules for air travellers and who needs to self-isolate. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Passengers on the Toronto-Winnipeg flight who were not in the affected seats should still self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop, public health officials said.

All international travellers entering Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.

The risk to others is low, but health officials are sharing the information to ensure people are aware and get tested if symptoms develop.

The total number of confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba is now 444.

There are 94 active cases, and nine people are currently in hospital. Five people are in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 990 lab tests were done, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 94,984.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 0.44 per cent.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen attempted to ease public concern about rising COVID-19 infections after Manitoba saw a spike in confirmed cases over the last few days.

More than two dozen cases were confirmed on the long weekend, including 18 on Sunday — the highest single-day jump in new cases since early April.

All but two of the new cases on the weekend had been definitively linked to travel or known contacts, while the others are still under investigation, Friesen said.

