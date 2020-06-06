Skip to Main Content
No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday

The province announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday. It will update its online data on hospitalizations, testing and recoveries again on Monday.

Total cases still at 300; other data to be updated again Monday, province says

Caitlyn Gowriluk · CBC News ·
A replica of a COVID-19 structure model sits next to test tubes with samples of blood being tested for coronavirus in a lab. (Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty)

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Saturday.

The total number of cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus identified in the province is still 300.

The province tweeted the announcement and said Manitoba's numbers on hospitalizations, recoveries, tests and active cases will be updated again on Monday.

On Friday, there was no one in hospital with COVID-19. Nine cases were still active and 284 had recovered.

Manitoba had done 47,372 tests for the virus as of Friday.

