No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday; number in hospital drops to 4

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Health officials' daily briefing was cancelled on Saturday, so the update was sent in a news release instead.

The total number of cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba is still 284, including 30 which are considered active.

Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, down from five on Friday. None are in intensive care.

The red bars represent active cases, while the green bars represent people who have recovered. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC) The red bars represent COVID-19 patients in Manitoba who ended up in intensive care, while the yellow bars represent other COVID-19 hospital patients. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

Seven people in Manitoba have died from the illness, and 247 have recovered.

On Friday, 682 laboratory tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 30,014.