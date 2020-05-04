No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday; number in hospital drops to 4
The total number of cases in the province remains 284, with 30 now considered active.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
Health officials' daily briefing was cancelled on Saturday, so the update was sent in a news release instead.
The total number of cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba is still 284, including 30 which are considered active.
Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, down from five on Friday. None are in intensive care.
Seven people in Manitoba have died from the illness, and 247 have recovered.
On Friday, 682 laboratory tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba, bringing the total number of tests done in the province to 30,014.