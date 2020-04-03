4 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, 1 more in hospital

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba.

The province's daily briefing on the illness caused by the new coronavirus was cancelled on Sunday, so the update was sent through a news release instead.

Eight people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care units.

The total number of cases identified in Manitoba is now at 271 — 66 of which are considered active.

The number of deaths related to the virus in Manitoba is still six.

On Saturday, 407 COVID-19 tests were done at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory.

There were also an additional 165 tests done on Friday that were not included in the province's update on Saturday.

The update brings Manitoba's total number of tests done to 23,167.

Earlier this month, public health officials expanded the criteria for who is eligible to be tested for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the province reminded people who meet those criteria to be tested — even if they only have mild symptoms of the illness, like a cough, a runny nose, a sore throat or a fever. The release said this will help better determine the spread of the virus in Manitoba.

People who show symptoms and meet other test criteria should call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 for more information.

Health officials are also still cautioning people to stay in or close to their home communities, and to limit travel — even just within Manitoba — to essential trips.

The release from the province reiterated that people should not be going to their cottages right now, and that services at smaller health centres in the province could be strained if visitors to the area get sick and need to be treated.