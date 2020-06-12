One new case of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba

One new case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba Friday, after a six-day stretch without any new cases.

That brings the total number of cases identified in Manitoba since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 301.

There are now five active cases in the province, while 289 people have recovered.

The number of deaths remains at seven, and there are no individuals in hospital with COVID-19 at this time, the province said in a news release Friday afternoon.

An additional 795 laboratory tests were performed Thursday, bringing the total number of performed since February to 52,255.